Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $143.38

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $143.38 and last traded at $140.26, with a volume of 72841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.27.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The firm had revenue of $945.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after buying an additional 20,414 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 406,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,491,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 79.5% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 93,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after buying an additional 41,201 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Colliers International Group by 236.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

