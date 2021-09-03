Colliers Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Colliers Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.76% from the stock’s previous close.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Ambarella stock opened at $132.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.20. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $46.99 and a 52 week high of $138.96.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $626,995.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,060,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,244 shares of company stock worth $2,425,614 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in Ambarella by 39.6% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 150,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after buying an additional 42,737 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 13.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 42.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 218,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,294,000 after purchasing an additional 65,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth $441,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

