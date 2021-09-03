Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,144.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLPBY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 1,144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPBY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.74. The stock had a trading volume of 18,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,671. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Coloplast A/S has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $18.90.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

