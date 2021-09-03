Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives $64.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.93.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.66. 314,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,261,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.55.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. FMR LLC grew its position in Comcast by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Comcast by 1,318.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046,516 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after buying an additional 7,499,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,562,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.