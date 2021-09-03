Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,927,697,000 after buying an additional 1,296,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after buying an additional 5,155,779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,447,991,000 after purchasing an additional 690,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,203,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,067,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $61.65. The stock had a trading volume of 386,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,261,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $282.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.55.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

