Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Metals’ earnings estimates for the fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 have been stable of late. The company expects strong steel demand, driven by elevated spending on residential and construction sector in North America, continued recovery in the manufacturing sector and strong highway infrastructure activities. Volumes in Europe are anticipated to remain healthy on the increasing demand from construction and industrial end market. Commercial Metals' construction activity in Poland remains strong driven by the residential markets. These factors will boost steel shipment levels in North America and Europe and support the company’s results in the fiscal fourth quarter. Escalating scarp and freight costs, labor shortages as well as supply chain bottlenecks might impact the company's margin performance in the near term.”

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

CMC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.70.

Shares of CMC opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.32. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.54.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.