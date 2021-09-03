Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Down 4.3%

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)’s stock price traded down 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.22 and last traded at $31.22. 5,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 727,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.70.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 71.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

