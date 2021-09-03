Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $1,843,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHCT shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of CHCT opened at $49.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.23. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.98%.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

