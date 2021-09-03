Comparing Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) & Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Switch and Clikia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Switch $511.55 million 12.29 $15.54 million $0.21 123.81 Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than Clikia.

Volatility & Risk

Switch has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clikia has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Switch and Clikia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Switch 5.23% 4.62% 1.25% Clikia N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Switch and Clikia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Switch 0 0 9 1 3.10 Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Switch currently has a consensus target price of $25.11, indicating a potential downside of 3.31%. Given Switch’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Switch is more favorable than Clikia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.6% of Switch shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Switch shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Switch beats Clikia on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc. (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE. The company was founded by Rob Roy in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Clikia Company Profile

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

