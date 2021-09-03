Compound Market Capitalization Achieves $2.63 Billion (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for $477.62 or 0.00940722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and $214.67 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000106 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,108 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

