Connable Office Inc. Sells 108 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $55,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

NYSE:HON traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.36. 1,620,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,502. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

