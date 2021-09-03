Connable Office Inc. Sells 480 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZG. Burney Co. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 84,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Zillow Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,169 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 46.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Zillow Group by 175.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 46,525 shares in the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZG shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,768. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.35 and a 200-day moving average of $125.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.83, a PEG ratio of 2,405.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.74 and a 12-month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

