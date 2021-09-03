Connable Office Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,009 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $11.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,554.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,496. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $839.40 and a one year high of $1,650.00. The company has a market capitalization of $193.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.96, a P/E/G ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,511.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,316.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.53.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

