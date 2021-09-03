Connable Office Inc. Sells 8,526 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 41.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,526 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

TXN traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.88. 2,101,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,314,713. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.45. The stock has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

