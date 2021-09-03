Connable Office Inc. Sells 96 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,563 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,786,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,638,087. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.60 and a 200-day moving average of $181.77. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $328.90 billion, a PE ratio of 298.13, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

