ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 580,154 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,243 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $35,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 142.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $56.18. 230,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,344,780. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average is $55.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

