Contrasting BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) & Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB)

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) and BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Cortland Bancorp alerts:

Cortland Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BankUnited has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cortland Bancorp and BankUnited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortland Bancorp $34.45 million 3.36 $8.26 million N/A N/A BankUnited $1.20 billion 3.21 $197.85 million $2.06 20.18

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Cortland Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Cortland Bancorp and BankUnited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortland Bancorp 28.18% 12.02% 1.21% BankUnited 31.49% 11.77% 1.01%

Dividends

Cortland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. BankUnited pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cortland Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BankUnited has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Cortland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of BankUnited shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cortland Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BankUnited shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cortland Bancorp and BankUnited, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BankUnited 0 5 6 0 2.55

BankUnited has a consensus price target of $42.78, indicating a potential upside of 2.88%. Given BankUnited’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BankUnited is more favorable than Cortland Bancorp.

Summary

BankUnited beats Cortland Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile

Cortland Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, The Cortland Savings and Banking Company. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, night depository, automated teller services, safe deposit boxes, and other miscellaneous services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Cortland, OH.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages. The company was founded on May 21, 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Cortland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.