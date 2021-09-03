Contrasting Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) and Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) and Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Membership Collective Group and Xenia Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Membership Collective Group 0 2 5 0 2.71 Xenia Hotels & Resorts 1 1 4 0 2.50

Membership Collective Group presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.91%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $18.83, suggesting a potential upside of 8.24%. Given Membership Collective Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Membership Collective Group is more favorable than Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Xenia Hotels & Resorts $369.78 million 5.37 -$163.33 million ($0.82) -21.22

Membership Collective Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Profitability

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A Xenia Hotels & Resorts -33.33% -8.30% -4.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.3% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Membership Collective Group beats Xenia Hotels & Resorts on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Membership Collective Group

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

