ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

CNVVY has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt raised ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ConvaTec Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNVVY opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.2277 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

