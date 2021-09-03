Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $500.00 at Oppenheimer

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $431.35.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $460.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.42. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Amundi bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $425,280,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 652,748 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 149.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $379,695,000 after purchasing an additional 645,468 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

