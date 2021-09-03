COTI Price Tops $0.34 (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. COTI has a total market capitalization of $295.48 million and $69.21 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000689 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, COTI has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00064474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00131218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00157021 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,691.80 or 0.07482327 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,389.03 or 1.00098854 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.68 or 0.00818146 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

