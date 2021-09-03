Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will announce sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Coty reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full year sales of $5.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COTY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Coty by 509.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. Coty has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $10.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 2.49.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

