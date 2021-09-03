Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 20,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 852,597 shares.The stock last traded at $254.56 and had previously closed at $244.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.92.

The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.24.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $283,909.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,845.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $211,993.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,757.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 43.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 39.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

