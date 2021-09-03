Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 20,916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 852,597 shares.The stock last traded at $254.56 and had previously closed at $244.81.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.92.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,175,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $10,964,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,086,594.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Coupa Software by 43.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

