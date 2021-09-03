Covalent Hits 1-Day Volume of $8.62 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $67.32 million and $8.62 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00002669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00065590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.81 or 0.00133530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.07 or 0.00153735 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,932.10 or 0.07743535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,853.26 or 1.00146016 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.46 or 0.00816205 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

