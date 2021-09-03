Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,265 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,537,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,081,000 after buying an additional 198,325 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,272,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 44,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 334,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 90,737 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on RF. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

RF opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.