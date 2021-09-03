Creative Planning Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Creative Planning lowered its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 72.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,198 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 653.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 614,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after buying an additional 532,871 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,397,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,671,000 after purchasing an additional 522,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,858,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,322,000 after purchasing an additional 309,877 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,182,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 323,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 139,982 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $51.23 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $51.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.