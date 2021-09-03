Creative Planning Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,268 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Unum Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,351,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,647,000 after purchasing an additional 309,830 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,306,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 28.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. boosted their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

UNM stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.18. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. Equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.