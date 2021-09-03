Creative Planning Sells 2,568 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 13.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in The Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 110.6% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,724,000 after purchasing an additional 549,349 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 9.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 139,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Shares of PGR stock opened at $96.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.16. The company has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $606,979.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,752 shares of company stock worth $10,324,363. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

The Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.