Creative Planning Sells 940 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 496.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 101,852 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $2,093,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $1,187,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 53.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 35.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $62.40 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $43.26 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.87.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 177.34%.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.30.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,770.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $272,340. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

