Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, raised their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.86.

NYSE:VLRS opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.29 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 161.46% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,989,000. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,783,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,268,000 after purchasing an additional 48,856 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 306.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 492,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 371,096 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

