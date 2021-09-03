Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $215.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,391.25, a P/E/G ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.55. SiTime has a 1-year low of $63.00 and a 1-year high of $228.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.34 and its 200 day moving average is $121.62.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 161 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $34,276.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,971 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $416,807.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,200 shares of company stock worth $9,907,066 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth $2,042,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SiTime by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Kayak Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter valued at about $7,829,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter valued at about $389,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

