Critical Review: NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) and Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP)

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) and Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get NextPlay Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NextPlay Technologies and Despegar.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Despegar.com 0 2 1 0 2.33

NextPlay Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.52%. Despegar.com has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 62.42%. Given Despegar.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Despegar.com is more favorable than NextPlay Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Despegar.com has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Despegar.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 3,449.16 -$16.51 million N/A N/A Despegar.com $131.30 million 6.08 -$142.59 million ($0.94) -12.12

NextPlay Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Despegar.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Despegar.com shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Despegar.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies -42,526.13% -135.92% -74.76% Despegar.com -76.05% -140.97% -12.92%

Summary

Despegar.com beats NextPlay Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

Monaker Group, Inc. is a technology-driven travel company, which is focused on delivering innovation to alternative lodging rentals. It offers products and services related to its online marketplace of travel and related logistics including destination tours / activities, accommodation rental listings, hotel listings, air and car rental. The firm operates through the following business segments: NextTrip and Maupintour; and Longroot Thailand. The NextTrip and Maupintour segment has various products and services related to its technology solutions platforms related to travel marketplaces. The Longroot Thailand segment operates ICO Portal Platform where applicable investors are able to sign up and invest in available ICOs, and issuers can issue tokens and list information related to their offerings. Monaker Group was founded by William R. Kerby on December 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for NextPlay Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlay Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.