Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,481 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at about $459,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Cronos Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 222,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cronos Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 449,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRON shares. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.77. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

