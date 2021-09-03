Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.33 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCRN. Truist raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.31.

CCRN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.28. 809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,262. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $808.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $201,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $128,452.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,659.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,512. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 83,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 96,502 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

