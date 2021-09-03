CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Summit Insights

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price increased by Summit Insights from $275.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Summit Insights currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.15.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $272.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of -378.71 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $115.25 and a twelve month high of $289.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,834 shares of company stock valued at $71,949,528 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

