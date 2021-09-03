CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $330.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $272.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.38 and a 200 day moving average of $226.13. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $115.25 and a 12 month high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,834 shares of company stock valued at $71,949,528. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

