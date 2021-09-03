CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Gap Down to $281.00

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $281.00, but opened at $270.80. CrowdStrike shares last traded at $280.72, with a volume of 74,095 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.71 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $1,185,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,834 shares of company stock worth $71,949,528 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $431,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.