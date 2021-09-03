Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $197.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.09. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.