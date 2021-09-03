Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,088 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 485.8% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,729 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,999,000 after purchasing an additional 571,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 40.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,556,000 after acquiring an additional 564,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,595.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 571,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,435,000 after acquiring an additional 538,126 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.17 and its 200 day moving average is $184.09. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

