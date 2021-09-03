Crown Market Cap Reaches $1.91 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Crown has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $908.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.0682 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Crown has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,720.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $658.71 or 0.01352029 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.51 or 0.00501867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.23 or 0.00347350 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00032222 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003013 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000077 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,929,027 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

