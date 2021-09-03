Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,737 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 4.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 8.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 1.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,517 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,027 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cryoport alerts:

CYRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

CYRX opened at $66.54 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 10.49.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $246,311.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,126,343 shares of company stock valued at $67,432,280. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.