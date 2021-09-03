Crypton (CRP) Market Cap Reaches $771,332.24

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Crypton has a total market capitalization of $771,332.24 and approximately $4,613.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypton coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crypton has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002544 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00065287 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00061950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.11 or 0.00131713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.75 or 0.00154906 BTC.

Crypton Profile

CRP is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 4,477,573 coins. The official website for Crypton is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

