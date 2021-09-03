CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) PT Raised to $70.00 at Bank of America

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Bank of America from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.82% from the company’s current price.

LAW has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $58.42 on Friday. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $60.78.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

