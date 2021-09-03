CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.160-$3.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $946 million-$964 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954.32 million.

NASDAQ CSGS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.65. 602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $49.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.20. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.89.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

