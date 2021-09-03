CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 29th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CSPI opened at $9.48 on Friday. CSP has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 million, a PE ratio of -315.89 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CSP during the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CSP by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 251,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 22,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CSP by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 26.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

