Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New $30,000 Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

ODFL opened at $299.89 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $300.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.83 and a 200-day moving average of $253.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

