Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases Shares of 338 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $86,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 437 shares in the company, valued at $39,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at $217,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.27.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.32 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.25. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.