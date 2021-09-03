Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Sells $53,700.14 in Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,846 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $53,700.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 264,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,472.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 790 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $23,281.30.

On Monday, August 30th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,285 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $125,550.50.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 237 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $6,894.33.

On Monday, August 23rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 7,376 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $214,715.36.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 347 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $10,080.35.

CGEM opened at $29.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.68.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $1,445,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $483,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.