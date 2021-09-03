Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the textile maker on Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Culp has raised its dividend by 27.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Culp alerts:

Shares of CULP stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. Culp has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42. The company has a market cap of $165.63 million, a PE ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Culp had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 1.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Culp will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $41,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $126,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Culp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Culp worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.